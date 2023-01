Gulshan Devaiah is currently busy promoting his upcoming web series Dahaad which is a crime drama bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar. Recently he made a comparison between Bollywood and the south Indian film industry. The actor, who is known for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shaitan, Badhai Do, and more amongst his works, exposed the ugly side of the south industry. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, John Abraham's Tehran and more upcoming spy movies in Bollywood that have got us super-excited

He stated that Bollywood is far more democratic than the south sharing that most popular actors belong to filmy families. Gulshan also addressed nepotism which is more dominating in the south while the Hindi film industry is democratic for actors like him. Quoting a few names like Vijay Varma, Soham Shah, and Mrunal Thakur the actor said that they are making well and making a living out of it.

Talking about nepotism in the south states the third or fourth generation of actor families are currently working in the industry. Any actor you name who is popular comes from a filmy background, he told Hindustan Times. He further added it is just human nature to blame everything for your misfortune. He finds the argument that talented people should get the job really stupid as a company has to finalize an actor on various parameters. He added, "It's like this whole negativity around things. Of course, there are power structures, they have power and they do whatever they want but it's really not some battle or it's not like all darkness."

Meanwhile, Dahaad is set to screen at Berlin Film Festival in February 2023 and becomes the first Indian web series to compete in the competition. Dahaad is a crime dram starring , Gulshan Devaiah, and Vijay Varma. It is directed by and produced by under Tiger Baby Films banner. The show will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.