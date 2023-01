Homi Adjania brought up Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for his next venture. Reportedly, he approached Sara Ali Khan after he was in talks with Arjun Kapoor. The director known for films like Cocktail, Angrezi Medium, and roped the two for his upcoming film. However, the dotted line is not signed yet but the title of the film was in question. The makers have now revealed the title of the film. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu day 7 box office collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer enters Rs 100 crore club in India; Ajith Kumar yet to catch up

Directed by Homi Adjania the film starring Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the lead is now titled Murder Mubarak. It is touted to be a horror-comedy or something similar. According to a Bollywood Hungama source, director is working on a new venture and for the star cast he has been in talks with Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Currently, nothing has been locked so not much information is known about the film. Talking about the cast and the official announcement, the source informed, and were in conversation with the director but none of them have signed the dotted line yet. They liked the script and premise of Murder Mubarak. While the plot of Murder Mubarak is unknown, right now is focusing on finalizing the finer details, following that Arjun and Sara will officially be part of the project. After this is done the makers will decide to make an official announcement of the film.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s recent release was Kuttey alongside Tabu and . The caper-thriller is struggling to get numbers at the box office. Next on his work commitments is Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has Laxman Utekar's untitled project in the pipeline. The 27-year-old who last appeared in Atrangi re also has Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Jagan Shakti's next in the kitty.