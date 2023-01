Pathaan is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead role. The film has created a massive buzz ever since it was announced. Fans are extremely excited about its release and here is an update that they have been waiting for long. Advance booking date of Pathaan has been announced. Read on to know on which date you can book the ticket of the much awaited film. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer faces roadblock in Gujarat; threatened multiplex owners seek government intervention

Pathan marks the return of King Khan on the big screen after four years, developing excitement and expectation among fans. The wait is over now as the action drama nears its release. Eight days ahead of the release the makers have revealed the date of advance booking in India. Overseas the advance booking already started and the film made record-breaking business. Also Read - Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film beats KGF 2 lifetime collection with overseas advance booking

After UK and Germany advance booking for the action thriller started, India was waiting for the same. All the fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch Pathaan can now book a ticket ahead of the release. Advance booking of Pathaan in India will open on 20th January. Five days ahead of the mega release the ticket window for the starrer will open. One can book a seat for Pathaan in the nearest cinema from 20th January. Also Read - Pathaan private screening: Shah Rukh Khan watches film with wife Gauri Khan and kids; Aryan Khan's smiling picture will make you go uff

Advance booking of Pathaan in Germany has crossed the records beating Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film has made a business of 150 thousand Euros (Rs 1.32 crore) already. Pathaan marks 4th film of Yash Raj Films spy universe. The film is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist, as the antagonist, and as the female lead. Helmed by the film is produced by under Yash Raj Films banner and will release on 25th January 2023.