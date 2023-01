Pathaan is Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand who directed the film spoke of how challenging it was to shoot Shah Rukh Khan. As the film nears to release date the director said shooting SRK is a responsibility. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu beats Kuttey with its Hindi version, unseen pic of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan goes viral and more

Yash Raj Films released a video in which Siddharth opened up about the movie, directing Shah Rukh Khan, and more. He said it was like a responsibility directing SRK with the expectations and excitement that he carries of his comeback after a long break. The director also thinks the superstar has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience.

mentions that SRK's break has added a massive buzz to the film. As the film moves closer to the release date, Anand realized how large that fan base is. The filmmaker is confident that the actioner will be amazing and promised fans will be happy and proud.

Further talking about pairing and together Sid said it was challenging to make them look different from their previous films. Citing the fact that they have collaborated on many films before and have been successful. He added the team worked intricately to present the duo in a new way.

The filmmaker says SRK and DP’s pairing in Pathaan will look fresh and the audience will love it. The duo has paired together in many Bollywood films and undoubtedly they look amazing. Their first film together was Om Shanti Om which clocked 15. This was also Deepika’s debut Bollywood film following which she continued to appear with SRK in Happy New Year and Chennai Express. The duo’s next film after Pathaan is Atlee’s Jawan.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by under the banners of Yash Raj Films. The actioner flick will open in cinemas on January 25th, 2023.