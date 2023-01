Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna has become a cult classic comedy. Released in 1994 the film didn’t perform well but over the time it has gained a separate fan base. Now, director Rajkumar Santoshi gives an update on the Andaz Apna Apna sequel fans have been waiting for. A sequel of the film is on the cards and the director shares important details. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and more top Bollywood stars' CULT MOVIES that massively flopped upon release

Bollywood cinephiles have a next-level fanbase for the iconic movie. Dialogues like 'teja main hoo… mark idhar', ''aap purush nahi… mahapurush hai' crime master gogo' and more gained popularity. The film is now set for a sequel but the filmmaker has good news for fans who wouldn't want the original to get ruined.

who directed confirms the title of his new comedy film which is said to be a sequel. However, the director confirms that his new project will be similar to the cult classic but not a sequel. Mr. Santoshi said he is not a fan of making remakes hence he opts out to make a sequel of Andaz Apna Apna.

The director adds that he would have created Phir Ghayal, Ghayal Ek Baar Aur, and Damini Phir Chamkegi long back had he been keen on remakes. Santoshi is not the kind of filmmaker who keeps referencing what’s already done and creating new excites him. The director confirms his next film is not a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, but it is a similar musical comedy with lots of song and dance. Adding to the details of his next comic project he revealed the and it will be named ‘Ada Apni Apni’

Rajkumar Santoshi will adopt the same strategy of Andaz Apna Apna for Ada Apni Apni which will feature young age stars and not and . The script is finalized and the director will soon make the big announcement. The director wonders if Ada Apni Apni will turn out to be better that original Andaz Apna Apna or not.

The 1994 comedy flick starred an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan, Karishma Kapoor, , Paresh Rawal, and . The film received several accolades for best film and best director.