Producer Bhushan Kumar has slammed actors who charge a whopping amount for a single film. After director Karan Johar spoke against the subject, the owner of TSeries came forward to share his opinion on actors who charge 20-25 crores for a film. The situation in the film industry has gone worse. While films are failing at the box office or underperforming actors have increased their fees during the pandemic. This has upset many filmmakers and producers and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar is now done pampering actors.

While some understand the market, few actors have hiked their fees with no room for negotiation leaving producers with no option but to not work with them. Bhushan Kumar who has produced many films before and waiting for a few to release reacts strongly against those who charge beyond the budget of a film.

It is a bizarre situation in Bollywood right now with films not working, producers undergoing losses, and actors asking for fees inequivalent to their output. In a recent interview, said that it is unfair for producers to suffer such losses. When actors don't accept a pay cut and stick to their quotes fees, Bhushan has stopped pampering them and has opened the door for them to be out of the project.

The Adipurush producer questions why they should give their demanded amount and suffer loss. He is against bearing losses while actors would enjoy 20-25 crores, whereas he wants to be in a win-win situation where both parties can benefit. The producer has no problem in signing an actor who is cooperative and understands the profitable business.

Lately, among other recent TSeries films, Bhushan Kumar produced 2 which was one of the few hits of 2022. Starring , , and Tabu the horror comedy was a blockbuster when other films flopped. Bhushan Kumar has bankrolled upcoming films Shehzada and Adipurush.