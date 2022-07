Kriti Sanon has amassed a sizeable fan-following on the back of a pretty good filmography and commendable performances. In a short career span, the star has been a part of a good number of hits like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 as also the immensely successful OTT film, Mimi. And her stock looks set to rise with her upcoming slate, including Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada. Now coming to the main point that we are here for – tomorrow, 27th July. For the uninitiated, the date is very special for all Kriti Sanon fans as it's her birthday. And we know how Kriti Sanon intends to celebrate her special day. Also Read - Just days before Ranveer Singh THIS Bollywood hunk bared it all in a photoshoot but went unnoticed

Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada

Entertainment News doing the rounds suggests that it's going to be an out-an-out working birthday for Kriti Sanon. Apparently, she's currently holed up with the cast and crew of Shehzada, and there's no way that the actress can make it back in time to be with friends and family on her special day. A well-placed source close to the unit of Shehzada has revealed that the cast and crew of the film is currently based in Haryana, and will need to continue shooting in the state into Kriti's birthday and beyond. Well, we're sure Kartik Aaryan and the rest of team Shehzada have got something good planned for her up their sleeves, right?

Kartik Aaryan's birthday post for Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon

While we'll still wait to see how the cast and crew of Shehzada rang in Kriti Sanon's birthday, let's take a look at costar Kartik Aaryan's post in the meantime. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kartik shared an adorable picture of his feeding cake to Kriti from the sets of the film and wrote: "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne sirf pose kiya mere liye (Kriti did not ditch her diet, just posed for me)!! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada @kritisanon ," followed by a heart emoji. Kriti soon responded, "Thank you for having all the cake after posing." Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Fans shower love on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

No sooner than the aforementioned post was shared, that fans flooded it with comments like “This picture is so cute,” “You guys are made for each other,” “You guys please get married,” and “So so cute... I wish you guys marry each other.” Well, for now, as far as we know, the two actors just share an excellent camaraderie.