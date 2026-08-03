Governor OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee’s political drama tops Prime Video rentals list

Discover all about Manoj Bajpayee's political drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour OTT release topping Prime Video rentals list here. Read ahead to get more details about this movie.

Governor OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee’s political drama tops Prime Video rentals list

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s political drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour, has finally hit OTT platforms for rent. After completing its theatrical run, this movie is streaming on OTT for its second life. Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour has been inspired by the 1991 economic crisis India faced.

Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma, through this film we get to know the inspiring story of an unsung hero during this time of crisis. This hero played a pivotal role in steering the country out of that difficult period of the 1991 economic crisis. Let’s dive in to see to know more about Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour OTT release here.

Governor: The Silent Saviour OTT release

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the political drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour. The movie was released in theatres on June 12, 2026. After its theatrical run, Governor was released on OTT. The Governor OTT release was set for July 24, 2026, and its OTT platform was set as Amazon Prime Video.

On Prime Video, Governor: The Silent Saviour is currently available for rent. Fans have been loving this Manoj Bajpayee starrer and are streaming this movie on OTT. Governor: The Silent Saviour has even beaten Hollywood’s blockbuster film, Obsession, by trending at number 1 in the Prime Video rental section. The film's impressive digital performance demonstrates that audience enthusiasm remains high, with viewers purchasing the movie to watch the story even after its theatrical run.

About Governor: The Silent Saviour

Set against the backdrop of India's severe 1991 Balance of Payments crisis, Governor: The Silent Saviour follows IAS officer A. Ramanan (Manoj Bajpayee). He unexpectedly gets appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor. With foreign exchange reserves rapidly depleting and the country teetering on the edge of national bankruptcy, Ramanan faces intense political opposition, systemic bureaucracy, and sharp currency fluctuations.

During this time, A. Ramanan needs to avert this total economic collapse for the country. To save India through this economic crisis, he makes the high-stakes decision to mortgage national gold reserves to secure IMF loans. Fighting impossible odds, Ramanan silently navigates political infighting to steer India out of its darkest financial hour.

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