Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action comedy in Hindi?

Discover the Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release in Hindi here to know when and where you can watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action comedy. Read ahead the cast, plot, and streaming details for this blockbuster movie's success.

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action comedy in Hindi?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest movie Maa Inti Bangaaram took the theatres by storm. Fans loved seeing this action-comedy drama, and while the movie has been streaming on OTT in South Indian languages, it is soon going to be released in Hindi. Fans are really excited to see this Telugu action film stream on OTT in Hindi dub.

Maa Inti Bangaaram was created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. In this film, we see Samantha Ruth Prabhu headline the action comedy as Swarna. Let’s dive in to see the Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release date for the Hindi language below.

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release date and for Hindi language

After grossing over Rs 100 crore at the box office and premiering on OTT in South Indian languages, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram is officially coming to SonyLIV for its Hindi release. SonyLIV took to social media to announce this news, and their post read, “Sanskaar wohi, Action wohi, Bangaaram wohi. Bas ab apne ghar, apni bhasha mein! Maa Inti Bangaaram. Coming Soon in Hindi on Sony LIV."

While the OTT platform confirmed the release for this movie, the exact Hindi streaming date has not been disclosed yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Maa Inti Bangaaram Cast List

Check out the full Maa Inti Bangaaram cast list to find out which actors will feature in this action-comedy drama here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Swarna / Jhansi

Diganth Manchale as Dr. Anirudh ‘Ani’ Raju (Swarna's husband)

Gulshan Devaiah as Karuna

Manjusha Mukkavilli as Kiranmayi (Swarna's best friend)

Gautami as Kamakshi (Anirudh's mother)

Anand as Ramaiah Raju (Anirudh's father)

Chaitanya Krishna as SI Sharath Raju (Anirudh's younger brother)

Sreemukhi as Anasuya (Sharath's wife)

Sri Lakshmi as Anirudh's grandmother

Srinivas Gavireddy as Buchiraju (Anirudh's brother-in-law)

Aryan Ippili as Shravani (Anirudh's sister)

Rachana Sahadeva as Geetha (Anirudh's younger sister)

Vadlamani Srinivas as Madhusudhan Rao

Gemini Suresh as Ramaiah Raju's assistant

Vennela Kishore as Kiranmayi's husband (Cameo)

Maa Inti Bangaaram Plot

The story of Maa Inti Bangaaram is a revenge drama. We will get to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Swarna. She plays the character of an ex-assassin who is on a new mission to protect her family as threats from her old life return to haunt her. According to the IMDb plot of this movie, the movie follows “Swarna and Dr. Anirudh return to his family village, where a fragile homecoming is threatened by buried truths from Swarna's past and the forces determined to pull her back into a violent world.”

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Platform for Hindi dub: Where to watch?

While Maa Inti Bangaaram has been streaming in several South Indian languages on JioHotstar, the Hindi dubbed version will premiere exclusively on SonyLIV. An official release date is expected to be announced by SonyLIV soon.

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