Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar focuses on Indian Air Force's Kargil Mission

Inspired by an untold story behind the world's highest air war, the series brings to life the Indian Air Force's historic operation during the Kargil War

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 11, 2026 12:54 PM IST





Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar focuses on Indian Air Force's Kargil Mission

Netflix today announced that Operation Safed Sagar, its upcoming military drama inspired by one of the Indian Air Force’s most challenging wartime operations, will premiere globally on August 7. Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar tells an untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron who defied impossible odds. Focusing on the people behind the operation, the series shines a light on their courage, sacrifice and spirit in defining this significant chapter of modern Indian military history. Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots LLP said, “Some chapters in our nation's history demand more than remembrance- they deserve to be brought to life with honesty and scale. Operation Safed Sagar is one such story that reminds us that the greatest acts of heroism are often driven by duty, sacrifice, and humanity. When Kushal Shrivastva brought us this extensively researched script, we knew it deserved to be told on the scale it demands. The story finely balances large-scale military action with deeply personal moments of heroism. We're thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring this powerful story to audiences around the world."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said “At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before. Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF's role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation. This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe. All this along with a truly cinematic scale, world-class production values and visual effects makes this series a truly authentic and immersive experience. Bringing this story to life is director Oni Sen, alongside a young, fresh creative team of creators and co producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar and a cast that blends new faces with veteran talent. We're proud to team up with Matchbox Shots once again, a studio that shares our passion for powerful, character-led storytelling.”

Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films said, "What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our Co-Creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices. Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar is a tribute to the men and women whose service, determination and unwavering sense of duty continue to inspire generations.

Operation Safed Sagar premieres August 7, only on Netflix.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

