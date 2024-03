Shaitaan is a much-awaited horror Bollywood film which is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in lead roles. Well, Shaitaan is the remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. Shaitaan was released in the theatres on March 8 and the audience is in love with the story and plot. Also Read - Shaitaan box office collection Day 2 early estimate: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan horror film marching towards Rs 20 crores due to terrific audience response

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Shaitaan OTT release: Here's all you need to know

The digital rights of Shaitaan have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix as per various reports. The film will likely be released on Netflix only two months after its theatrical release. Well, the official date has not been announced yet. Also Read - Shaitaan box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer earns Rs 15.2 crore; will see a jump due to good word of mouth

Talking about Shaitaan, R Madhavan's character who seeks a refugee at Ajay Devgn's character's house hypnotizes the latter's daughter. He then her as a weapon against the family. Well, everyone is curious to know what will happen next? Actress Janki Bodiwala plays the role of Jyothika and Ajay Devgn's daughter in the film. Also Read - Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film to just enter the double digit club? Check forecast

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned Rs. 14. 2 crores nett in India on its first day. While it has earned Rs. 16.90 crore gross in India. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The music of Shaitaan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.