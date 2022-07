Image credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Olsen has not yet watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of Scarlet Witch in MCU movies, recently revealed that she has not yet watched her film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she couldn’t sit through the premiere as she had cold. Later, she revealed why she didn’t watch the film, when a screener was sent to her. She said, And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it, it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.