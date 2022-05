Image credit: Google

Vignesh Shivan opens up about his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal being criticised

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara has been doing well at the box office. But, the movie is being criticised a lot. Recently, in an interview on Galatta Plus, Vignesh Shivan opened up about the criticism and said, “I don’t know much about (subjects) like feminism and sexism. I just make movies to entertain. I faced backlash even with Paava Kadhaigal. For me, entertainment is the main goal, and I move the story towards that. Even when we write a song, the first priority is to make it a hit. 90 percent of my thoughts are about whether the scene is enjoyable. And other things come within the remaining 10 percent. I don’t know if I am mature enough to balance the fun (and social issues).”