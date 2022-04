KGF 2 FIRST REVIEW OUT

Yash starrer KGF 2 is going to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022 and the first review of the film is now OUT! A UAE-based critic shared the review on his Instagram and called it a 'world class movie'. Critic Umar Sandhu took to his Insta stories to share the review and wrote, This movie is crown of Kannada movie. KGF 2, from start to finish, is full of high octane action sequences, suspense & thrills. The dialogues are sharp and effective, Music is Decent, but gets compensated through an outrageous BGM. Fabulous movie, director has done a great job to keep the intensity throughout the movie. Terrific acting by each and everyone. KGF 2 its not only blockbuster of sandalwood its world class movie directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash and Sanjay Dutt stole the show all the way. CLIMAX will SHOCK you, Goosebumps.