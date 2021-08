Govinda - Jagga Jasoos

When the stills of Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor from Jagga Jasoos surfaced online, fans got excited to see the Hero No 1 actor with RK. But unfortunately, his scene was chopped-off. Later, Ranbir apologised Govinda as he said in an interview, Unfortunately the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film very prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long. It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not give justice to his role. It is very unfortunate the way things panned out. We are apologetic, but it is for the best for the film that we had to cut that track out.