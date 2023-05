Madhuri Dixit saree lookbook

Madhuri Dixit is truly elegance personified. The actress has made hearts go dhak dhak for over four decades now. The beautiful diva Madhuri Dixit turned 56 today as she celebrates her birthday. Time and again she has displayed her exquisite Indian wardrobe. She has always expressed her love for sarees from rich silk to vibrant hues. On Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, today we have pulled out her best saree looks that prove she is a saree siren.