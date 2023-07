Times when Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in the public eye

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most popular and loved actresses of all time. She might not be seen acting much these days but she grabs headlines nonetheless. The veteran star is gearing up for the release of her upcoming new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And recently the 75-year-old actress schooled a paparazzi in her own way when she made her way to the screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer movie. The actress told the media to not shout as she is not deaf and to talk softly. Well, this is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool in the public eye. Here's a look at times when Jaya Bachchan grabbed headlines for her angry avatar.