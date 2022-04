Image credit: Instagram

Jersey gets postponed

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey were slated to release on 14th April 2022. The makers of the film are trying their best to avoid a clash with Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. However, the makers then decided to postpone their film's release by a week. Now, Jersey will hit the big screens on 22nd April 2022. A statement from producer Aman Gill read, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat, and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”