Hina Khan-Karan Mehra

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi recently shot for their last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is known for their sizzling chemistry. It has been 5.5 years since we all have loved them as Kartik and Naira. It is difficult to say goodbye to them. Interestingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given so many iconic jodis to the television industry before Mohsin Khan and Shivangi. The first has to be Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik. They played the role for 8 long years and made us love Naitik-Akshara just like Mohsin-Shivangi did.