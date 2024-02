Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood's most adorable jodi Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif give major couple goals to many with their perfect PDAs. The two paint the town red with their love and we cannot take our eyes off them. Katrina is Vicky's biggest cheerleader. The actor was seen in Sam Bahadur and his wife Katrina did not miss a chance to praise her husband. She took to her social media and wrote, 'And SAM !!!!…..GRACE, HEROISM, GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded, you are too inspiring, and true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way, was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen. I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into Sam. A performance to be remembered. While Kaushal replied adorably You are my superpower!'