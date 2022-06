Image credit: Google

Forensic actress Radhika Apte on how weather played a spoilsport while shooting

Radhika Apte will next be seen in Forensic which is slated to release on Zee5 on 17th June 2022. Recently, while talking to OTT Play, the actress revealed how weather played a spoilsport while shooting for the film. She said, “I think we had lots to shoot, weather was a big plus and minus though. In the middle of a scene the skies clear and then 10 minutes later it's raining. There were times we have to wait for the rain and the clouds to clear and that was really difficult.”