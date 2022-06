Image credit: Google

Project K: Exciting deets about the sets of Project K revealed

MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju recently visited the sets of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K. He took to Twitter to share some exciting deets about the sets of the film. He tweeted, “Visited the sets of @SrBachchan Ji and #Prabhas starrer #ProjectK, produced by my friend @AshwiniDuttCh and directed by @nagashwin7 . The shooting location with huge sets and actors from several continents is amazing. I’m sure this movie will make every Indian movie lover proud!”