19-Minute viral video: Payal Gaming comes in SUPPORT of Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas after...; says 'Literally...'

Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas' viral video controversy Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas, who appeared in Splitsvilla X4, were recently in the news due to a viral video controversy. Earlier, a similar case was reported with content creator Payal Gaming. A video featuring Sakshi and Justin started circulating on social media, prompting people to request the alleged full video link in the comments section of their posts.

Was Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas' viral video real or fake? Initially, both of them ignored the matter, but when the matter became more widespread, they decided to reveal the truth. The viral video was not leaked or private, but a small portion of his New Year's special YouTube vlog, which was misinterpreted.

Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas' clarification on the viral video In this viral clip, Justin was seen talking to Sakshi without a shirt. Because of the close proximity of the two faces, some people took it in the wrong sense. Taking advantage of this opportunity, some fake accounts and websites spread it as clickbait by calling it an intimate viral video.

Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas' appeal to people Justin and Sakshi made it clear in a joint Instagram post that no viral video or link exists. He appealed to the people not to fall prey to such fake links and rumours. Both of them wrote that the clip that is going viral is just a part of their vlog, which was spread in the wrong way. Justin and Sakshi wrote, There is no MMS. And there's no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity. The clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.

Payal Gaming supports Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas In this case, they got the support of his fans as well as Payal Gaming. Payal herself has been a victim of such a fake viral video controversy before, so she could understand how much mental damage such rumors cause. Payal Gaming strongly condemned such acts and said that now spreading fake or AI-generated videos by adding the name of any public figure has become a new business.

What did Payla Gaming say about Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas' viral video? Payal Gaming also expressed anger at those who ask for links or even agree to pay money to watch the alleged private videos of others. In her words, People have created a new business Add the name of any public figure, spread fake things and these corn addict beggars will come asking for links in the comments and even give some money!! literally disgusting.

What is Payal Gaming's viral video controversy? Payal Gaming's own viral video controversy came to the fore when a video went viral on social media with the name 'Payal Gaming Dubai viral video'. It was claimed that some of his personal videos had been leaked while he was in Dubai. This controversy arose when Payal went viral in the India vs Australia match in Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

