Image credit: Instagram

19 Regal Years of Prabhas in the showbiz

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas has completed 19 regal years in the showbiz as his debut film Eeswar released on November 11, 2002. While fans are trending #19yearsforPrabhas on social media, we take you through the blockbusters, which were rejected by the Baahubali star and it turned out be golden opportunities for Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other stars.