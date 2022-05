Image credit: Google

Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked

Internet sensation Kili Paul, who is known for making videos on Instagram, was attacked by 5 unknown men recently. Kili is famous for his videos in which he dances on Indian songs. He shared about the incident on his Insta story. He wrote, I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me.