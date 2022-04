Image credit: Google

Ajay Devgn on South vs Bollywood debate

Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the promotions of Runway 34, recently opened up about South vs Bollywood debate. He told BollywoodLife, “Coming to this pan-India trend, see... a movie can only be termed pan-India after it has worked all over the country in different languages. So, we can't call anything as pan-India before that happens. Plus, these movies are being designed that way by casting actors from different industries so that they appeal to a larger audience. We (Bollywood) haven't been doing that yet. Plus, at the end of the day, they're working here (in the Hindi belt) because they're being dubbed in Hindi. They're not working over here in their own language. So, in that way, they're still Hindi films.”