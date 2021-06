Image credit: Instagram

22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has completed 22 years of release. The romantic musical cast Salman Khan opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and also starred Ajay Devgn. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1999, and the film's music by Ismail Darbar became immensely popular. So without much ado, let's take a look at these 5 unknown facts about the film that will BLOW YOUR MIND.