After RRR, SS Rajamouli wants to work with Alia Bhatt again

In RRR, Alia Bhatt played a small role, but she has impressed SS Rajamouli as he wants to work with her again. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I really, really, like Alia. I adore her a lot for her acting prowess. I really look forward to working with her again. And I'm sure that she says the same thing about me. We really clicked as an actor and director. Of course, in the film, I did not have a big role for her, in the sense I did not have a lengthy role for her. But that is how the story is. It is not like we thought, okay, we will make a big role and we cut it short. No. We always knew it was a small role, but it is a very, very important role in bringing these two forces together. And that's what I told her and she wholeheartedly agreed to it. We always knew that. And we are absolutely happy working together. And I really, really look forward to work with her again.”