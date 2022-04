Image credit: Instagram

Suriya-Akshay Kumar to share screen space in Soorarai Pottru remake? [Exclusive]

Recently, Akshay Kumar started shooting for Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. The original Tamil film starred Suriya in the lead role, and the actor is producing the remake. But, apart from producer we might also get to see him in the film. Yes, you read it right! A source has told BollywoodLife that Suriya might have a cameo in the Hindi remake and we might get to see him sharing screen space with Akshay in it. If this happens it will surely be interesting to watch the two superstars together in the film.