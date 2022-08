Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma recently got everyone talking as makers recreated the 3 Idiots scene. Virat delivered Pakhi's baby with Sai who is a doctor directing him over the video call. It was ditto a copy of 3 Idiots scene when Aamir Khan delivers Mona Singh's baby. The makers received severe backlash for the same. But it is not the first time that Bollywood scenes have been recreated in TV shows.