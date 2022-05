Image credit: Instagram

Imran Khan looks unrecognisable

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan made a very successful debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. However, after a couple of hits, he starred in many flop movies, and later decided to quit acting. Well, recently Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan shared a few pictures from their Eid celebration and Imran’s bald avatar grabbed everyone’s attention. The actor is looking unrecognisable in the picture, and it has gone viral. Well, Imran has stayed away from the limelight, and we are sure this picture would be a treat for his fans.