Ranveer Singh’s makeup consistency

It was tough however to maintain the consistency and the integrity of the look throughout the making of the film. Darshan recalls, “To give volume and texture to the hair, we had blended in extensions with Ranveer's own hair. And maintaining that beard was a bit of a challenge. You know, it's not easy for an actor to perform with 18 clips in his hair and not let them come in the way of all that movement and that kind of energy. We had also ensured that all this was not taking a toll on his own hair and had to accelerate the healing process with regular hair spas and treatments.” Well, the efforts certainly paid off, didn’t it?