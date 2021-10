Image credit: Instagram

Popular Pooja!

Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after actresses of the South film industry. With many successful films, she has managed to comfortably register herself as a top actress. She has even ventured into Bollywood and is swiftly climbing up the ladder of success. But with fame, comes controversies too. There have been times when it has been reported that Pooja has got a 'starry attitude'. It was after reports of her refusing several projects hit headlines. But aren't we all entitled to make our own choices? Paying no attention to the rumours, Pooja definitely seems to be making wise choices when it comes to films. Let's take a look at the films that she allegedly rejected.