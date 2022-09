Ranbir Kapoor is accused of not being in love with Alia Bhatt just because he doesn't hold her hand in public

Ranbir Kapoor is accused of not being in love with Alia Bhatt just because he doesn't hold her hand in public and does not show his love for her openly. Ranbir has always been the guy who keeps his personal life away from the media and we wonder why he is facing baseless trolling and judgements. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film records eighth best week 1 of all time in Bollywood; second best after pandemic – view entire list