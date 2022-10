Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De sizzles in her bikini avatar

It's been two weeks of Bigg Boss 16 and it looks like Sreejita De is reportedly the first contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Apart from Sreejita, the nominated contestants were Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. While the audience is eager to see who gets eliminated in the Weekend Ka Vaar, we take a look at Sreejita's bold and beautiful bikini avatar which proves she has a perfect body.