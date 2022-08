South is taking over Bollywood due to its originality

All big films in Bollywood is failing to impress the audience and slowly Bollywood is losing its charm . The last film that worked exceptionally well at the box office was Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and then Jug Jug Jeeyo managed to earn numbers. But the dry run continues as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan failed miserably due to the boycott trend and the low on content. Aamir's LSC is a honest adaptation of Forest Gump but it didn't touch the audience hearts while Akshay's Raksha Bandhan is called regressive. The content is the Hindi film is slowly losing its charm as the audience is ready to compare with south films like Pushpa,KGF,RRR that has mix of everything which the audience needs and demands.