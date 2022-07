Katrina Kaif to celebrate her first birthday after marriage with the love of her life Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first birthday after marriage with hubby Vicky Kaushal and undoubtedly this is going to be the most special one. The couple has headed to Maldives for the celebration and they have been accompanied by their loved ones. It is reported that the couple will be announcing their first pregnancy together, however these are baseless rumours.