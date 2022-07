Image credit: YouTube

A Ranbir Kapoor film after four years

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Sanju which was a blockbuster at the box office. Brahmastra was supposed to be his next released, but the film was getting postponed repeatedly. Later, due to the pandemic, Shamshera was also delayed a couple of times. However, finally, now Ranbir’s fans will get to watch him on the big screen after four years in Shamshera which is slated to release on 22nd July 2022.