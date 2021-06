Image credit: Instagram

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's tempting pics

Jannat Zubair Rahmani became household with her performance of younger Kashi in Phulwa. She then made her debut as a lead in Tu Aashiqui and left everyone gushing about her amazing transformation. She is also popular on social media platforms and recently crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. While Jannat continues to rule the virtual world, let's take a look at these 5 tempting pics of the actress that will make your heart skip a beat.