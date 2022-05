Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap grabbed eyeballs for speaking about her s*x life to her b**b size

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap often grabs headlines due to her being bold and bindaas. She chose a different path in life to become an influencer and she is damn good, the girl being an influencer addresses some important topics on her YouTube channel that keeps the young generations hooked. In her recent YouTube channel, Aaliyah spoke about some topics which not many youngsters dare to speak even among friends but she did on her YouTube channel and for the first time she isn't being trolled but lauded for her courage and how.