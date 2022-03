Jaya Bachchan trolled on Twitter after the drugs debate was spared in Bollywood.

#Shamelesslady Jaya Bachchan was a trend on Twitter and netizens brutally trolled her for her statement, Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain.