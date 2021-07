Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh's hide-and-seek pics

It's been a few months since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed with their second child on February 21. However, fans are still starving for the first glimpse of the youngest nawab in the Pataudi family. Last week, nana Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the couple have named their second son, Jeh. And now a picture apparently from her Pregnancy Bible wherein Kareena is seen kissing her baby's forehead has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are confused whether the little one is Jeh Ali Khan or Taimur Ali Khan. While fans are trying to solve this mystery, let's take a look at the times when Kareena's second son broke the internet with his hide-and-seek pics.