What breakup? Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani seem to be going strong

Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's alleged affair has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Though the couple has not spoken about their bond ever, their trips together and more reveal much about the equation they share. Of late, rumours had it that the couple has parted ways. But there have been instances that prove otherwise. For example, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been responding to each other's social media posts. Recently, the handsome hunk also commented on Kiara's live chat with fans.