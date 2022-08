Image credit: Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda meets Mumbai theatre owner

Vijay, who happens to be a theatre owner himself and understands the elements that make up the movie business, felt that it was important to clear the air. He flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad to meet Manoj Desai and explained to him that what the theatre owner had seen was a doctored video. After Vijay gave his side of the story, and said he deeply loves his audience and participated in nationwide promotions despite his broken back, Desai understood the context and stated that Vijay is the second person after Amitabh Bachchan to whom he has apologised in his life.