Neena Gupta openly asked for work when jobless

Neena Gupta 2017 posted a picture of her asking for work and it went VIRAL within a few hours that time, And ever since then there was no looking back for the actress. She played the lead role in Badhai Ho to now getting some amazing roles. Talking about her viral post she said, I remember feeling so angry and upset after that meeting. Is this what people think? That I am married and now live in Delhi? Is this why I am not getting any work? I was seething by the time I reached home and did something that was extremely impulsive without running it past anybody