Neetu Kapoor gives it back to the trolls by saying that they are that type of people who wants to see widow crying

Lashing out at the trolls like a boss, she said There are some who say things like her husband is dead and she is enjoying. They want to see that crying widow type you know there's some there's a section of people. This is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this is the way I will heal. There are some people that cry and heal. Some people do laugh and heal. I cannot forget my husband. She is a real example of modern woman.