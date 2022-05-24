Nysa Devgn is Bollywood ready say fans

Nysa Devgn's stunning appearance is making her fans extremely desperate to see her make her Bollywood debut soon. Recently when asked Ajay Devgn about Nysa's Bollywood debut he had said, Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. He further added, Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.