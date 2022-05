Palak Tiwari trolled for walking a ramp for the second time

Palak Tiwari is one of the most popular star kids in town. She became a household name with Bijlee Bijlee song and ever since then the girl gets noticed for whatever she does. Recently Palak walked a ramp and was brutally trolled for it. The netizens compared her walk with Nora Fatehi's walk at the airport. And some advised her to do only albums as she is good at it.