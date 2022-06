Palak Tiwari on nepotism

Palak Tiwari is popular television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter. While Palak made her way on the industry she was asked about the nepotism debate to which she had said,One thing that I just want to put out there, people may or may not accept it. People, who have worked so much just like my mom who came from nothing, next to nothing and she worked her way up. Would it be fair, if out of that, she gave her daughter nothing? All of that work of hers is gone in vain. Your parents do this so they can make a more comfortable life for their children. You think you are shaming the child, but you are shaming the parent. They have worked so hard. Unka haq banta hai ki woh apne baccho ko thoda provide karein (It's their right to provide a little for their children). You can’t take that away from them.