Image credit: Instagram

Hottie Pooja Hegde

Pooja is one of the most stunning actresses we have. She is quiet regular on Instagram. The actress took to the social media platform to share a picture in which she is seen in a bikini. “Messy Ponytail’s are forever gonna be my go to,” she wrote as her caption. Here's a look at a few of other times when pooja made heads turn with her alluring bikini pics.